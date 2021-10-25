Eastside volunteer fire department in need of volunteers

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - > The Eastside Volunteer Fire Department in Marietta has served its community for nearly 50 years, but right now its in danger of shutting down due to a lack of volunteers.

Department historian Juanita White has been involved with the department since it began in 1975.

She’s seen it go through a lot of changes, not all of them positive.

“It seems like its harder and harder to get someone interested in volunteering and doing the work,” White said.

Right now their supply of volunteers is critically low, which puts their ability to stay open at risk.

“We’re in desperate need of volunteers right now we do not have any trained fire fighters on our department,” said chair person of the departments board Cherie Cochran.

The eastside department handles mostly rural brush fires and local structure fires.

Their location puts them in position to respond to local calls.

“This is right in the proximity of where a lot of these happen and so we can get there quickly and we just need some help,” said board member Sherrell Moran.

In an attempt to find some help the department has invited the community to a meeting.

Members of the board say that with new people moving to Marietta they might be able to find some willing volunteers.

“We just want to inform the community of what’s going on.” Cochran said. “I think they have a right to know what’s going on and that we are in trouble. It gives them a chance to hopefully if they could volunteer to step up and volunteer and help us stay open.”

They hope to add 5 to 10 members in the coming weeks.

For those that have been there for years they know that losing the department would be devastating to them and the community.

“We love this department you know its very important and we’ve got a lot of years put into it and it would be sad to see it go,” said Moran.

The meeting will take place at the east side volunteer fire department head quarters on at 7 p.m. on Tuesday the 26th.

