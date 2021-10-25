New flight school taking off from Texoma

Denison, Texas (KXII) - If you look up at the Texoma skies, you might notice a few more planes, and that’s because a brand new flight school is taking off, giving students a chance to sit in the cockpit.

Thrust Flight school is preparing for landing at North Texas Regional Airport in Denison.

“We wanted somewhere with growth opportunity, which, you know, North Texas, Texoma, is a great spot for that,” said Hunter Gravley, the director of operations. “Everything from Dallas is coming up here, and the air space is phenomenal for flight training.”

The Addison-based school has a program called Zero Time to Airline.

“The commercial flight school will take a student from not ever having any training from zero hours of flight time to all the way to their commercial rating, which then enables a student to be able to fly the jets or the airliners or pretty much any aircraft that they want,” said Mike Livezey, the Airport Director at the North Texas Regional Airport.

Thrust Flight said students would graduate in about 9 to 12 months and must instruct for 1500 hours.

Then they get to fly for regional airline partners before sitting in the cockpit at a major one like American or Southwest.

“It’s a really rewarding career to help people achieve those goals, and this space provides an opportunity to continue to do that,” said Gravley.

This is the first commercial flight school at NTRA in over a year since U.S. Aviation left.

Now, both parties said only the sky is the limit.

“It brings awareness to the airport,” said Livezey. “A lot of these pilots that go out into the workforce they remember we need to look at that airport for future development.”

“This is just a great opportunity for us, for our students, and for the community,” said Gravley.

Thrust Flights said they hope to welcome in their first class of Zero Time to Airline students around December or January.

By this time next year, they add that they expect between 100 to 120 students.

