Sherman Trunk or Treat kicks off Halloween festivities

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Halloween is a week away, but festivities in Sherman are already beginning.

First United Methodist hosted Trunk or Treat Sunday evening.

All sorts of creatures like little princesses, baby Yoda’s, and dinosaurs showed up to fill their bags with candy.

Senior Pastor Denise Peckham said they did the event as a drive-through last year because of COVID, but Sunday families walked down rows of cars with their trunks propped open.

“This has been awesome,” said Peckham. “I mean, we knew that we would get a lot of people because it’s the week before Halloween, and we just had no idea what the turnout would be. There’s just this sense of happiness, relief, and we’re getting to do something that feels a little normal.”

The event ended at seven this evening, but there will be plenty of more Halloween events to come around Texoma in the days to come.

