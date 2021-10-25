Texas DPS holds missing, exploited child protection training for law enforcement

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Around 50 law enforcement officers from Grayson County and around the state of Texas attended a training on handling encounters with missing, exploited or endangered children by the Texas Department of Public Safety Monday.

The training laid out common behavioral patterns of suspects and victims.

“We have to stop expecting children to outcry for help,” said Texas Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Greg Reyero. “It’s one of the biggest mistakes in law enforcement, expecting a child to cry out for help.”

Reyero said law enforcement officers have to be proactive and understand children in these situations are under the affect of trauma.

“We need to go beyond that traffic stop to try and interdict and intercede,” Reyero said. “When behaviors that are consistent, that a child does on a day to day basis change it’s usually an indicator that something is going on in the background and we need to be aware of it.”

Reyero suggests a victim centered approach, meaning speaking directly with the children involved in abuse and exploitation investigations.

Something he says law enforcement has traditionally shied away from.

“When they are away from potential offenders and they are away from pressures that may cause them to be fearful of telling the truth, we need to be able to separate them,” Reyero said.

Reyero said parents will be most likely to notice he changes in behavior in a child that’s a victim of exploitation or sexual abuse and should monitor who and how their child is communicating with others.

“People that offend against children can use social media apps to come in contact with children,” Reyero said. “Our children are vulnerable and they’re trusting and these people that offend against children use that vulnerability against them.”

Reyero said the initial contact with a child who may be in danger, being exploited or abused does not need to be an in-depth dive into what is going on.

“What we’re asking them to do is do a minimal fact finding,” Reyero said. “So when they do see that things are amiss, or that child may be at risk they can reach out to the professionals who are versed in talking to children.”

Those resources include The Department of Public Safety’s Department of Family Protective Services, special investigators, Child Protective Services, case workers, victims services through DPS or child advocacy centers.

“Reach out and talk to the child to see who they’re around, or who they’re visiting with or who their friends or acquaintances have become,” Reyero said. “When we see that change in behavior then we can start to look at outside influences that may be effecting that behavior.”

Reyero credited the training for the fact that Texas DPS alone has rescued over 500 children from traffic stops.

