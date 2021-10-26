Annual trick or treat event in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city is getting ready to host its annual trick or treat on Travis event on Thursday.

It will take place on October 28th from 6 p.m., to 8 p.m., between Houston and Wall street.

They will have parts of Travis street in downtown completely blocked off for kids, mummies and monsters alike.

Event goers can expect Halloween music and businesses set up as trick or treaters collect their candy.

Sarah McRae, the city’s tourism director says it’s perfect for all families looking to celebrate the spooky time of year.

