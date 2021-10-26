Denison travels to Frisco Liberty for playoff seeding

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets will hit the road to play Frisco Liberty on Friday.

Liberty (7-1) has not played district leader Lovejoy yet. The Jackets (6-2) have Lovejoy and Frisco behind them. That means this game could very likely be the third place game when things settle at the end of the season.

“The thing I get tired of hearing is, ‘when is Denison going to win a game they are not supposed to?’” head coach Brent Whitson said. “We feel like this is one of those that people are saying that about us. We want the preparation to meet that challenge and that question. Is this a game we come and play four quarters? I don’t know. If we ever put four quarters together we will be scary good.”

