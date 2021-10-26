Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Fatal semi crash leaves one dead in Atoka

Angel Perkins, age 52, who was a passenger in the Nissan, was transported to the Taylor County...
Angel Perkins, age 52, who was a passenger in the Nissan, was transported to the Taylor County hospital where she was pronounced deceased by the Taylor County Coroner.
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla., (KXII) - One man is dead after a semi crash Monday night in Atoka County, Oklahoma.

According to troopers, it happened on US- 69 north of Stringtown around 9 p.m.

The driver, Adelbert Bellinger, 62, from Red Oak, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene with head and arm injuries. 

Medical Examiner Leroy Johnson responded to the scene and had the body transported to his office in Oklahoma City, OK by Brown’s Funeral Home.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement is actively investigating a body that was reported to be floating in the Red...
Deputies investigating after body found floating in Red River
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Fatal crash on US-70 west of Durant
US-70 reopened west of Durant following fatal crash
If you look up at the Texoma skies, you might notice a few more planes, and that's because a...
New flight school taking off from Texoma
Pumpkins, trick or treaters, and finally, cooler weather are all things marking up the month of...
Oklahoma sets tornado record for October

Latest News

Grayson County man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual assault of a minor.
Grayson County man pleads guilty to sexual assault of a child
Fatal crash on US-70 west of Durant
US-70 reopened west of Durant following fatal crash
How soon your child could get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11 pending FDA authorization
A local Ardmore charity is on a mission to make sure every kid in the area has a costume this...
Ardmore woman wants every child to have a Halloween costume