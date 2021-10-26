Fatal semi crash leaves one dead in Atoka

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla., (KXII) - One man is dead after a semi crash Monday night in Atoka County, Oklahoma.

According to troopers, it happened on US- 69 north of Stringtown around 9 p.m.

The driver, Adelbert Bellinger, 62, from Red Oak, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene with head and arm injuries.

Medical Examiner Leroy Johnson responded to the scene and had the body transported to his office in Oklahoma City, OK by Brown’s Funeral Home.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

