Bryan County: US 70 at Cardinal glass is blocked due to a two vehicle fatality accident. Posted by Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Southeast Region on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The westbound lanes of US Highway 70 are closed Tuesday morning after a fatality collision west of Durant.

Troopers say it happened around 7:30 a.m. at Cardinal Parkway.

At least one person is dead in the two-vehicle crash.

