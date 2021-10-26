Texoma Local
Grayson County man pleads guilty to sexual assault of a child

Grayson County man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual assault of a minor.
Grayson County man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual assault of a minor.
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A 22-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a minor on Monday.

Jason Garrett Sebolt of Dorchester, Texas, entered a plea agreement with Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office on July 23, 2021 and was sentenced on October 25, 2021.

This comes after Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a call of sexual assault of a child back on August 2, 2019.

According to reports, the child claimed it had happened more than once.

Sebolt later admitted to the assault during an interview.

“An offense against a child is one of the worst offenses a person can commit. This sentence removes the danger that this defendant poses to our community,” said Asst. District Attorney Elijah Brown.

The 22-year-old must serve at least half of his sentence before he can be considered for parole.

He is also required to register as a sex offender for life.

