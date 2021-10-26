Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Grayson County to receive money from Johnson & Johnson opioid settlement

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texas has reached a settlement with Johnson & Johnson in a national opioid case, and it will affect every single county in the state, including Texoma.

“I’m announcing a 290 million dollar statewide opioid settlement agreement with Johnson & Johnson to resolve the opioid crisis,” said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The attorney general’s statement Tuesday means that counties all over Texas could see dollar signs to help fight the opioid epidemic, like Grayson county.

“Today is a bold first step in holding a company financially accountable so that the county can get resources from responsible parties and put it back into the community to help people suffering from this disease,” said Jeffrey Simon with Simon Greenstone Panatier Law Firm.

Out of that multi-million dollar settlement, Grayson County Commissioners received and accepted around $140,000, which they say will go towards resources to help those impacted by the epidemic.

“We can use these funds to help some of the people that are in our jail system because of opioids, get them the help they need, and get them out of the system to reduce the cost to the taxpayer,” said Grayson County Judge Bill Magers.

More funding could be on the way too.

Grayson county, along with others, can apply for millions more for opioid-related harm reduction.

Paxton also said the state expects an additional 1.2 billion from three other companies.

“Over 70,000 Americans die every year from accidental opioid overdoses,” said Simon. “The epidemic is getting worse, not better, which means that the resources needed to combat it are growing, rather than decreasing.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement is actively investigating a body that was reported to be floating in the Red...
Deputies investigating after body found floating in Red River
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Fatal crash on US-70 west of Durant
US-70 reopened west of Durant following fatal crash
Grayson County man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual assault of a minor.
Grayson County man pleads guilty to sexual assault of a child
If you look up at the Texoma skies, you might notice a few more planes, and that's because a...
New flight school taking off from Texoma

Latest News

A burglary turned into a nightmare Monday morning for one Dickson woman who was home alone.
Gun pointed at Dickson woman’s head during robbery
Man arrested for breaking into Gainesville home caught after escaping from police custody.
Man arrested for breaking into Gainesville home caught after escaping from police custody
Woman arrested for DUI after crashing her car into a home and injuring a man inside.
One injured, one arrested after a car crashes into a house in Sherman
Halloween is a week away, but festivities in Sherman are already beginning.
Sherman Trunk or Treat kicks off Halloween festivities