Gun pointed at Dickson woman’s head during robbery

DICKSON, Okla. (KXII) - A burglary turned into a nightmare Monday morning for one Dickson woman who was home alone.

“I woke up to let the dogs outside. and I turn around and there’s a gun pointed at me,” Haley Hamilton said.

Hamilton said she went to let her dogs out at the front door. When she turned around, there was a gun in her face-her own gun-held by a man she didn’t recognize.

“He looked like a normal person,” Hamilton said.

“White male, medium build, between 5′ 6″-5′10′, kind of shaved head,” Dickson Police Chief Tim Duncan said. “Clean shaved. Possibly tattoo somewhere on the lower leg area.”

Duncan asks anyone who recognizes that description to call the Carter County Dispatch.

“I heard a noise, but I just thought my father-in-law was home. But it was not him,” Hamilton said.

The man told Hamilton to go to her room. Then he started taking things.

“Robbing the house,” Hamilton said. “He took a lot of guns, my purse.”

“At that point the individual took off out the front door running eastbound and hit Provence road and ran north,” Duncan said.

The man also took her cell phone, which was later found on the property. Hamilton thinks he took it so she couldn’t call the cops.

Hamilton said it was terrifying, but after the man left, she drove to the Dollar General and used a phone there to call police.

Hamilton said her advice for others is to keep the door locked-something she hadn’t done.

“Lot of people around this area tell you that they don’t lock their doors because this is a safe community,” Duncan said. “Which for the most part Dickson is a great community, but there’s still those things that go on. Crime is still committed regardless of size. Regardless of how sleepy you think the town is, crime is still there.”

Hamilton said she thanks the Carter County Sheriff’s Office for stepping in and helping her.

