Man arrested for breaking into Gainesville home caught after escaping from police custody

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested by Gainesville Police, identified as a suspect in a home burglary on Monday but when he was cuffed and brought into the station he escaped and lead police on a foot chase and search for almost five hours.

Gainesville Police said they were dispatched out for a burglary in progress. They said Francisco Argote, 38, was in a home on the 600 block of South Potter Street and he was later located riding his bike in the area and when officer confronted him he failed to properly identify himself.

Argote was taken into custody for violating a protection order and a failure to identify himself around 2:30 pm and was transferred to the Cooke County Jail when he ran, with hands cuffed behind his back, ducking under a closing sally port door away from a Gainesville Police officer.

“Our officer started the pursuit and notified some deputies as well. We was already through the door moving on the road,” said Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips. “He fled from that area from the jail west and turned north into a field and officers last saw him moving into a tree line into a heavy brush area.”

After a short foot chase down the street a canine team, over head drone and the Texas Rangers were all deployed in the search for Argote.

Sightings of Argote soon started coming in from around the city. Officer had gotten word that he may have been at a residence on the 600 block of South Taylor Street.

“A citizen had seen him and attempted to engage him (in that area) and gave a short chase, tackled him, however the suspect was able to get back up and continued running south,” Phillips said.

Argote ran south into an open field south of Tyler Street and that’s when Gainesville Police requested the air support from the Rangers.

“The helicopter was able to locate him and picked him up on their imagery and directed officers to the suspects location he was continuing to evade, making his way through some brush,” Phillips said.

Drone video shows Argote run across a creek trying to get away from officers but drones over head were able to tell officers on the ground where to go and after nearly five hours on the run he was taken into custody.

Argote is currently in custody at the Cooke County Jail and being held on $42 thousand bond.

On top of violation of a protection order, and failure to identify himself he now faces escape an escape charge.

Chief Phillips says from now on they’re going to make sure doors are closed and secured when prisoners are taken out of transport vehicles and brought to jail.

