One injured, one arrested after a car crashes into a house in Sherman
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A woman was arrested after crashing her car into a home and injuring a man in Sherman, Texas Tuesday afternoon.
According to officers, the driver was operating the vehicle under the influence and had a child in the vehicle.
The injured man was taken to the hospital with non- life threatening injuries.
