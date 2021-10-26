Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11 pending FDA authorization

By Emily Tabar
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Millions of American children are expected to be able to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine soon. Monday, Texas Department of State Health Services laid out a timeline.

This is expected to be in full force before December. Texas DSHS said the vaccine for children ages 5 -11 is pending Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA and they hope to see providers across the state giving out these doses in the coming weeks.

“We are anxiously awaiting for the final approval of that pediatric dose of the vaccine for the children,” said Amanda Ortez, Grayson County Health Department Director.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, Texas Department of State Health Services laid out a timeline for pediatric COVID vaccine authorization and allocation.

“We don’t know how to perceive the demand for the vaccine. We recommend that they follow the CDC recommendations,” said Ortez.

The pediatric Pfizer dose is also a 2 series vaccination, 21 days apart, but it’s only 1/3 the strength of the adult dose.

“We hope that the demand will be there in order to vaccinate these children,” said Ortez.

Tuesday, the FDA will meet to discuss the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness, what Pfizer says is 90% in ages 5 to 11. If they issue an Emergency Use Authorization, doses will be delivered to providers in 3 to 9 days. The CDC plans to meet November 2nd and 3rd.

“Now it’s important to remember that administration of the COVID vaccine can only begin after the CDC director, Dr. Walensky, signs a clinical recommendation,” said Imelda Garcia, MPH, Associate Commissioner for Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services for Texas DSHS.

“We still wanna be proactive and hopefully help those children fight the disease,” said Ortez.

Ortez said there has not yet been a lot of interest in child COVID vaccination in Grayson County, but she hopes the demand changes.

“Vaccinating those children can also protect those grandparents or those older adults that they may be around during their day. And so that’s certainly a way to reduce the likelihood of further transmission throughout the population,” said Ortez.

And in the meantime, talk to your family practitioner or pediatrician to see if your child should get it.

“And ultimately that is a personal decision on whether or not you’re going to vaccinate your children,” said Ortez.

Pediatricians are being encouraged by DSHS to enroll as COVID vaccine providers so that they can help administer the pediatric doses once they’re approved. DSHS also said more information about doses will come out as authorizations and recommendations come out in the next couple weeks.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement is actively investigating a body that was reported to be floating in the Red...
Deputies investigating after body found floating in Red River
Saturday marks the last day in business for Lit'l Store Hamburgers in Sherman
33 year old restaurant in Sherman closing
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
Pumpkins, trick or treaters, and finally, cooler weather are all things marking up the month of...
Oklahoma sets tornado record for October

Latest News

A local Ardmore charity is on a mission to make sure every kid in the area has a costume this...
Ardmore woman wants every child to have a Halloween costume
If you look up at the Texoma skies, you might notice a few more planes, and that's because a...
New flight school taking off from Texoma
The Texas Department of Public Safety in their child exploitation and abuse seminar said that...
Texas DPS holds missing, exploited child protection training for law enforcement
Texas Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Greg Reyero said law enforcement officers have to...
Texas DPS hold missing, exploited child protection training for law enforcement