Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11 pending FDA authorization

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Millions of American children are expected to be able to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine soon. Monday, Texas Department of State Health Services laid out a timeline.

This is expected to be in full force before December. Texas DSHS said the vaccine for children ages 5 -11 is pending Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA and they hope to see providers across the state giving out these doses in the coming weeks.

“We are anxiously awaiting for the final approval of that pediatric dose of the vaccine for the children,” said Amanda Ortez, Grayson County Health Department Director.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, Texas Department of State Health Services laid out a timeline for pediatric COVID vaccine authorization and allocation.

“We don’t know how to perceive the demand for the vaccine. We recommend that they follow the CDC recommendations,” said Ortez.

The pediatric Pfizer dose is also a 2 series vaccination, 21 days apart, but it’s only 1/3 the strength of the adult dose.

“We hope that the demand will be there in order to vaccinate these children,” said Ortez.

Tuesday, the FDA will meet to discuss the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness, what Pfizer says is 90% in ages 5 to 11. If they issue an Emergency Use Authorization, doses will be delivered to providers in 3 to 9 days. The CDC plans to meet November 2nd and 3rd.

“Now it’s important to remember that administration of the COVID vaccine can only begin after the CDC director, Dr. Walensky, signs a clinical recommendation,” said Imelda Garcia, MPH, Associate Commissioner for Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services for Texas DSHS.

“We still wanna be proactive and hopefully help those children fight the disease,” said Ortez.

Ortez said there has not yet been a lot of interest in child COVID vaccination in Grayson County, but she hopes the demand changes.

“Vaccinating those children can also protect those grandparents or those older adults that they may be around during their day. And so that’s certainly a way to reduce the likelihood of further transmission throughout the population,” said Ortez.

And in the meantime, talk to your family practitioner or pediatrician to see if your child should get it.

“And ultimately that is a personal decision on whether or not you’re going to vaccinate your children,” said Ortez.

Pediatricians are being encouraged by DSHS to enroll as COVID vaccine providers so that they can help administer the pediatric doses once they’re approved. DSHS also said more information about doses will come out as authorizations and recommendations come out in the next couple weeks.

