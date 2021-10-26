Sherman prepares for Tyler road trip

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats will hit the road this Friday for Tyler.

The Bearcats are coming off a tough loss to McKinney North at home. They are looking to bounce back against one of the toughest teams in the district, but these Bearcats have been good on the road this year.

“The kids have been working,” head coach Cory Cain said. “Their effort has been fantastic. Their want to and desire is great. We just have to put all the pieces together and see how it unfolds.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.