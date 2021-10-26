Teen injured, Texoma basketball star killed in Bryan County wreck
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The westbound lanes of US Highway 70 have reopened Tuesday morning after a fatality collision west of Durant.
Troopers say it happened around 7:30 a.m. at Cardinal Parkway.
A pickup truck driven by a Durant 16-year-old male was traveling west on Highway 70. He crossed over the center line, crashing head on into a car, driven by 19-year-old Britny Henderson of Kingston.
Henderson, a recent graduate of Kingston High School, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 16-year-old was treated and released with non life threatening injuries.
OHP is investigating a cause of the collision.
Henderson’s family is setting up a memorial fund at the Kingston First United Bank. Funeral services are pending.
