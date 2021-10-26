Texoma Local
Teen injured, Texoma basketball star killed in Bryan County wreck

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The westbound lanes of US Highway 70 have reopened Tuesday morning after a fatality collision west of Durant.

Troopers say it happened around 7:30 a.m. at Cardinal Parkway.

A pickup truck driven by a Durant 16-year-old male was traveling west on Highway 70. He crossed over the center line, crashing head on into a car, driven by 19-year-old Britny Henderson of Kingston.

Henderson, a recent graduate of Kingston High School, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 16-year-old was treated and released with non life threatening injuries.

OHP is investigating a cause of the collision.

Henderson’s family is setting up a memorial fund at the Kingston First United Bank. Funeral services are pending.

Update, the roadway is now open. Bryan County: US 70 at Cardinal glass is blocked due to a two vehicle fatality accident.

Posted by Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Southeast Region on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

