9-1-1 calls reveal chaotic scene following Ladonia murder

LADONIA, Texas (KXII) - Dramatic audio from a woman who called 9-1-1 moments after a man was shot multiple times and killed in Ladonia back in August said she heard at least ten shots fired.

Shekemala Albert was hiding on the floor in her home when she called for Ladonia Police after JC Campbell, 32, was shot over 30 times sitting in the bed of his pick up truck Aug. 2.

Witnesses told officers it was Justin Marquiwis Cuba who fired a whole magazine of bullets into Campbell’s body before going back to his car where he reloaded his gun, walked back and unloaded another magazine of bullets into Campbell from point blank range before driving off.

“Do you know how many shots were fired?” the dispatcher asked.

“At least 10,” Albert replied.

Cuba is listed on the Texas Rangers top 10 most wanted fugitives. Rangers believe Cuba and his girlfriend, Carmen Taylor, are still on the run and said they don’t know where he is and the investigation is ongoing.

Cuba was arrested back in 2020, accused of pointing a gun at the clerk of the JJ Food Mart in Sherman in April.

Police believe he stole cigarettes and several thousand dollars in cash.

“I knew he was going to kill him,” another caller told the dispatcher.

Police and the Texas Rangers are actively searching for both Carmen and Justin Cuba. Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 or contact the Rangers.

Justin Cuba is considered armed and dangerous and is wanted for murder, aggravated robbery and manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

Cuba’s last known location, according to the Rangers, is Sherman. He has tattoos on his neck, chest and left arm. He also has scars on abdomen, right arm, left forearm and both shoulders.

There is a $7,500 reward in place for his capture.

