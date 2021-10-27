Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 girls last seen in Denver

Officials issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for two girls who authorities said were last seen in...
Officials issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for two girls who authorities said were last seen in the Denver area Wednesday.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for two girls last seen in Denver Wednesday afternoon.

The two girls, 7-year-old Sophia Jones and 8-year-old Bethany Jones, are believed by investigators to be with their parents, 32-year-old Trisha Jones and 35-year-old Towon Jones.

Sophia Jones and Bethany Jones are both described as biracial with brown hair and brown eyes.

Trisha Jones is described as a 160-pound, 5-foot-3-inch white female with brown hair and green eyes.

Towon Jones is described as a 190-pound, 6-foot-2-inch black male with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2019 black Toyota 4Runner with a Colorado plate BVGI94 or 2014 green Toyota Sienna with a Colorado plate CGMO17 that was last seen heading north in Denver.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, immediately call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Britny Henderson, a recent graduate of Kingston High School, was pronounced dead at...
Texoma basketball star killed in Bryan Co. wreck
Grayson County man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual assault of a minor.
Grayson County man pleads guilty to sexual assault of a child
Woman arrested for DUI after crashing her car into a home and injuring a man inside.
One injured, one arrested after a car crashes into a house in Sherman
Angel Perkins, age 52, who was a passenger in the Nissan, was transported to the Taylor County...
Fatal semi crash leaves one dead in Atoka
Law enforcement is actively investigating a body that was reported to be floating in the Red...
Deputies investigating after body found floating in Red River

Latest News

FILE - This May 25, 2021 file photo shows a U.S. passport cover in Washington.
United States issues its 1st passport with ‘X’ gender marker
Sherman Middle School
Sherman Middle School placed on hold to investigate report of student with gun on campus Wednesday
9-1-1 call audio released Wednesday details chaotic scene moments after a Ladonia man was shot...
9-1-1 calls reveal chaotic scene following Ladonia murder
Halloween
Halloween spending expected to break records this year