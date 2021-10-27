Ardmore woman arrested for porch piracy

CARTER COUNTY, Okla., (KXII) - A woman was arrested for stealing an amazon package from a porch on Thursday.

According to court documents, Kalah Jackson, 27, stole the package from a man’s porch on D street North West.

Jackson was booked into the carter county jail for the misdemeanor offense.

She appeared in court on Friday and pled not guilty.

Her next court date is in November.

If she’s convicted, she could face up to a year in jail.

