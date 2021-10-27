Texoma Local
Ardmore woman arrested for porch piracy

According to court documents, Kalah Jackson, 27, stole the package from a man’s porch
According to court documents, Kalah Jackson, 27, stole the package from a man's porch
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla., (KXII) - A woman was arrested for stealing an amazon package from a porch on Thursday.

According to court documents, Kalah Jackson, 27, stole the package from a man’s porch on D street North West.

Jackson was booked into the carter county jail for the misdemeanor offense.

She appeared in court on Friday and pled not guilty.

Her next court date is in November.

If she’s convicted, she could face up to a year in jail.

