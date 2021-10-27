Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

HIGH Winds through Thursday Night

A prolonged period of tropical storm force gusts, but nice for the weekend!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Texoma through Thursday evening. Winds will range 40 to 50 mph from late tonight through much of Thursday and into Thursday evening. This is at tropical storm force (39-73 mph) level, with some tree damage and scattered power failures expected. We’re not talking like in February, but a few random pockets of power problems may be caused by the wind and its effects on trees and power lines, so this is just a heads up.

The wind eases by Friday evening, Friday Night Blitz football should be breezy and chilly but not “super windy”. Halloween weekend looks fantastic with sunny mild days and seasonably cool nights.

Another front arrives next week with a chance of rain on Tuesday, and cool temperatures behind it.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Sunny and very windy

Friday: Sunny and very windy

Saturday: Sunny, not much wind, a pretty day

Sunday: Sunny skies

Monday: Increasing clouds, windy

Tuesday: Windy and chilly, 30% rain (cold front passes)

Wednesday: Rain ends, decreasing clouds and windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Most Read

19-year-old Britny Henderson, a recent graduate of Kingston High School, was pronounced dead at...
Texoma basketball star killed in Bryan Co. wreck
Grayson County man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual assault of a minor.
Grayson County man pleads guilty to sexual assault of a child
Woman arrested for DUI after crashing her car into a home and injuring a man inside.
One injured, one arrested after a car crashes into a house in Sherman
Angel Perkins, age 52, who was a passenger in the Nissan, was transported to the Taylor County...
Fatal semi crash leaves one dead in Atoka
Law enforcement is actively investigating a body that was reported to be floating in the Red...
Deputies investigating after body found floating in Red River

Latest News

This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley