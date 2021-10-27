HIGH Winds through Thursday Night

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Texoma through Thursday evening. Winds will range 40 to 50 mph from late tonight through much of Thursday and into Thursday evening. This is at tropical storm force (39-73 mph) level, with some tree damage and scattered power failures expected. We’re not talking like in February, but a few random pockets of power problems may be caused by the wind and its effects on trees and power lines, so this is just a heads up.

The wind eases by Friday evening, Friday Night Blitz football should be breezy and chilly but not “super windy”. Halloween weekend looks fantastic with sunny mild days and seasonably cool nights.

Another front arrives next week with a chance of rain on Tuesday, and cool temperatures behind it.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Sunny and very windy

Friday: Sunny and very windy

Saturday: Sunny, not much wind, a pretty day

Sunday: Sunny skies

Monday: Increasing clouds, windy

Tuesday: Windy and chilly, 30% rain (cold front passes)

Wednesday: Rain ends, decreasing clouds and windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV