Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

How Chad Rogers became a “Good Dude”

By Hunter Smith
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIOGA, Texas (KXII) -At the start of two-a-day practices, Tioga quarterback Logan Westbrook described his new head coach, Chad Rogers, as simply a “good dude.”

”He brought in a bunch of new ideas that we like and we’re adjusting to it very well. He’s a good dude,” said Westbrook.

Now, that simple complement has become a calling card.

“Everybody made a joke about it and so we all started saying it,” said Westbrook. “He says it quite a bit.”

“Got a good chuckle out of it and the coaches started laughing and giving me a hard time about it,” said Chad Rogers, Tioga head coach. “Then the kids took off with it I walk in the library and they all say there goes a good dude. I’ve been called a lot worse so I think it’s pretty cool.”

As the “good dude” phrase began to take off, Westbrook even had a special t-shirt made for his coach, which Rogers displayed proudly after Tioga’s win over Collinsville.

“Well everybody started talking about it a lot and saying how he was a good dude,” said Westbrook. “So I decided to give him a shirt.”

“You know it’s pretty neat. We got a good chemistry with our team and our coaches,” said Rogers. “I think that’s part of it. You’ve got to embrace the community and you’ve got to embrace your kids. Like I said we have good kids and we have a lot of fun.”

As the “good dude” looks to turn Bulldogs football into and good program and more, he believes he has the right group of guys to make that happen.

“It’s neat the way these kids have bought in to what we’re trying to accomplish and how much they believe in their coaches. We’ve got a great coaching staff,,” said Rogers. “I maybe one good dude but there’s a bunch of good dudes on this staff.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Britny Henderson, a recent graduate of Kingston High School, was pronounced dead at...
Teen injured, Texoma basketball star killed in Bryan County wreck
Law enforcement is actively investigating a body that was reported to be floating in the Red...
Deputies investigating after body found floating in Red River
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Grayson County man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual assault of a minor.
Grayson County man pleads guilty to sexual assault of a child
Angel Perkins, age 52, who was a passenger in the Nissan, was transported to the Taylor County...
Fatal semi crash leaves one dead in Atoka

Latest News

Bonham-Whitewright Volleyball Highlights
Bonham-Whitewright Volleyball Highlights
Tom Bean-Dodd City Volleyball Highlights
Dodd City-Tom Bean Volleyball Highlights
Denison prepares for Frisco Liberty
Denison travels to Frisco Liberty for playoff seeding
Sherman gets ready for Tyler
Sherman prepares for Tyler road trip