Let pumpkins rot after Halloween, not your teeth

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Trick or treating is just around the corner, and after a year when many held off, it is bound to be bigger than ever this Halloween.

After most skipped trick or treating last year, you’d be hard pressed to find a kid who isn’t ready to get their candy this Halloween, especially the Royston family. Kara Royston said her son won’t be eating the candy, but that isn’t going to stop him from dressing up and going out.

“I usually dump it out and look through it and take out the little toys and fun pencils and playdough and stuff like that and give those to him and then I’d trash the rest of it, I don’t give him any of the candy,” Royston said.

Royston said food allergies are the reason she dumps out her sons Halloween candy, but he’ll still be haunting the streets come Sunday.

“He’s four so we just started trick or treating two years ago and he likes it, it’s part of childhood you have to go trick or treating,” Royston said.

Local dentist, Roshni Varia, said trick or treaters should stay away from chocolates and candy that are sticky and chewy like caramel.

“Try to limit one cup of sugar containing drink just one cup a day that would be the most you’d want to give to your child and after having that you also want to have a good rinse mouth rinse, gargle with water just so that sugar is not sticking around,” Dr. Varia said.

She said cavities are caused by bacteria consumed by sugar.

“If you are tempted and you still want to have a candy then try to have it with the meals not in between the meals that way the sugar is not sticking around the teeth for long time,” Dr. Varia said.

Dr. Varia said some alternatives for candy could be sugar free candies or even handing out fruit to kids.

