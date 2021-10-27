Man sentenced to 45 years for 2017 double murder

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - It took four years of waiting, but Wednesday afternoon two Oklahoma families got justice for the brutal murders of Karli Clearman and Justin Sullivan.

Wednesday afternoon, family of Clearman and Sullivan heard Carlton Franklin plead guilty.

Franklin was convicted of shooting Sullivan and Clearman, and leaving their bodies in a burning car.

“He knew, but I made sure that everybody in the courtroom knew that he shot Karli six times and set her on fire.,” Clearman’s mother Stephanie Wynns said. “And Justin’s mother made sure that they knew that he shot her son in the head and neck, and set him on fire. He didn’t get away with just minimizing what he did.”

Wynns said her victim impact statement was hard to get through the court hearing, but the verdict was both emotional and empowering.

“Like we fought, we fought for four years,” Wynns said. “We didn’t give up. We weren’t ever going to give up. And she got her justice. Her and Justin got justice. Finally.”

“She had a lot to live for, I know that,” Clearman’s aunt Regina Clearman said. “She didn’t deserve to be taken like that. not in the evil manner that he did that, did to her you know?” <aunt regina clearman>

Wynns said her daughter was kind and loving.

“She just always was willing to help anybody,” Wynns said. “You know, she loved people, she loved her family.”

“She was a good girl,” Clearman said.

When News 12 spoke to Sullivan’s mother in 2017, she described him as funny and kind, with the biggest heart.

Franklin was sentenced to 45 years in prison and life on probation.

He’s eligible for parole in 38 years and 3 months, but Clearman and Wynns said they won’t let that happen.

“We’ll be right there too,” Wynns said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.