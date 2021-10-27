New Sherman apartment complex approved

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Sherman is making space for more people.

They plan on building another apartment complex, and it’s going right across the street from Sherman High school at about 1417 and OB Groner Road.

It’s an area that’s red hot for real estate right now.

It’s the latest apartment complex going up near Ed & Linda Fleming’s neighborhood.

“We do not object to housing in Sherman as it’s growing,” said Ed Fleming, a local neighbor. “Our concern is the busyness already of 1417.”

They said they moved to their house across from Sherman High about a year and a half ago, but they’ve noticed one problem since then.

“With a new high school, it added more traffic because of parents and buses taking their children to school,” said Fleming

Now, with new apartments set to be built, they are worried about traffic getting worse.

But Mayor David Plyler said the city council’s approval of the complex is critical.

“Give us time to improve OB Groner Road,” said Plyler. “This is badly needed in the city of Sherman. As you know, our apartment occupancy rates are up over 90 percent, so this is a solution that we can get behind, and once we improve OB Groner Road, it’s going to work for everybody.”

Developer Robert Tesch said the new complex would include 11 apartment buildings with more than 270 units total, plus a pool, clubhouse, and detached garages.

Another neighbor in the area, who didn’t want to go on camera, said they were worried about what it will do to their home value, but Plyler said otherwise.

“The more apartments we do get here in the city of Sherman, we’ll put pressure to reduce rent accordingly,” said Plyler. “As everybody knows, Sherman needs some more affordable housing options, and this is going to be hopefully a part of that solution.”

Plyler added that the city expects the building to begin in about six to eight months after wrapping up the design process.

After that, the complex could be completed in 5 or 6 months.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.