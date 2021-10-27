Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Pixar releases first trailer for ‘Lightyear’

By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Move over, Woody!

Buzz Lightyear gets the spotlight in the next big Pixar film.

Disney and Pixar released the teaser trailer for “Lightyear” Wednesday.

The animated film tells the origin story of the iconic character featured in the classic “Toy Story” movies.

This is before he became toy.

Chris Evans will take over voicing Buzz Lightyear from actor Tim Allen.

The movie is set to be released on June 17 of next year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Britny Henderson, a recent graduate of Kingston High School, was pronounced dead at...
Texoma basketball star killed in Bryan Co. wreck
Grayson County man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual assault of a minor.
Grayson County man pleads guilty to sexual assault of a child
Angel Perkins, age 52, who was a passenger in the Nissan, was transported to the Taylor County...
Fatal semi crash leaves one dead in Atoka
Woman arrested for DUI after crashing her car into a home and injuring a man inside.
One injured, one arrested after a car crashes into a house in Sherman
Law enforcement is actively investigating a body that was reported to be floating in the Red...
Deputies investigating after body found floating in Red River

Latest News

State medical board documents say Dr. Rebecca Darsey is facing 31 counts of animal cruelty and...
Doctor accused of hoarding dead cats in her freezer
Democrats are racing against the clock to nail down a deal ahead of President Biden's trip to...
Democrats debate details as deadline looms
A musician plays a violin behind a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil...
Sheriff: Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ movie set showed ‘some complacency’ with weapons
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape”...
Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal, but Manchin pans billionaire tax