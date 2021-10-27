Texoma Local
Severe Storms End Morning, High Winds Expected Wed-Thu

However, Halloween weekend looks nice!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
We have a Weather Alert for early Wednesday for a significant risk of damaging wind as a squall line moves through overnight. SPC outlook shows the threat higher over western Texoma, decreasing as you head east of I -35. Strong winds of 25 to 35 mph will allow the storms to survive overnight as the feed into the generous inflow.

A powerful upper low will pass overhead Wednesday, helping to cut off the rainfall. In fact, we should get at least partial sunshine during the afternoon, along with increasingly gusty winds that may hit 40 mph after a cold front passes.

Intense winds continue Thursday possible reaching 45 mph. Friday will remain quite windy but not to the extent of Wednesday and Thursday. Surface high pressure settles overhead giving us cool clear nights and sunny mild days with light winds for Halloween weekend.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Rain ends, decreasing clouds and windy

Thursday: Sunny and very windy

Friday:  Sunny and very windy

Saturday:  Sunny, not much wind, a pretty day

Sunday: Sunny skies

Monday: Increasing clouds, windy

Tuesday: Windy and chilly, 30% rain (cold front passes)

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

