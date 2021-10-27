Texoma Local
Sherman Middle School placed on hold to investigate report of student with gun on campus Wednesday

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Middle School was placed on hold Wednesday morning to investigate a report that a student had a gun on campus.

Sherman ISD said it was based on a conversation overheard by a student Monday, who reported it to administrators.

In a letter to parents, Principal Amy Porter said the campus was placed on hold and students remained in class while the report was investigated by campus staff, SISD Police and the school’s resource officer.

Porter said the results of the investigation determined no weapons were found and no threats were made toward students or staff.

Sherman ISD says that all safety reports are taken seriously and students are encouraged to report anything that doesn’t look or feel right, even if they are not sure.

