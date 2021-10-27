Tishomingo man killed in crash near Ravia

RAVIA, Okla. (KXII) - A Tishomingo man was killed in a one-vehicle wreck outside Ravia early Wednesday morning.

According to Oklahoma troopers, Billy J. Williams, 48, was westbound on State Highway 22 a half mile east of Ravia around 5:40 a.m. when he tried to pass another vehicle and hydroplaned, ran off the road and struck a tree.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers listed unsafe speed on a rainy, wet roadway as the cause of the crash.

