Turnout remains low during early voting

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Early voting is almost over in Texas, but turnout is still low.

The Grayson County Elections Administrator, Tamie Hayes, said so far they’ve only seen a little under 2,300 of the county’s over 87,000 registered voters people show up to cast their ballot.

She said that’s nothing compared to the last off-year in 2019, when more than 11,000 people voted.

And she added that local elections like these are some of the most important.

Of course, the mayor’s and two open council seats are on the ballot in Sherman.

“Those candidates are the people who help you determine where your tax money is going to be spent, bring in new businesses, bring in a new population, bring in new housing, and new voters,” said Hayes.

Early voting runs through Friday, and election day is November 2.

