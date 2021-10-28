Ardmore ready for district test with Noble

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers have a big game this week when they host Noble.

The Tigers are still undefeated and ranked 6th in the state. They are in contention for a district title. The game against Noble on Friday will be another big test for head coach Josh Newby and his Tigers.

”We have to execute on offense and keep the ball away from their creative offense,” Newby said. “We have to keep it away from them. When we get on defense, we can’t let any of their smoke and mirror things get our eyes on the wrong place. We have to play extremely disciplined.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.