Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Authorities searching for escaped Johnston Co. inmate

Authorities searching for escaped Johnston Co. inmate.
Authorities searching for escaped Johnston Co. inmate.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Authorities in Johnston County are searching for an escaped inmate.

According to the Johnston County Emergency Management Facebook page, Shaun Michael Baumgardner, 33, and Jeremy Kurt Lewis, 24, escaped custody sometime overnight. They were discovered missing this morning.

Lewis has been taken back into custody.

According to online court records, Baumgardner was charged with first degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle and causing great bodily injury while eluding a police officer in November 2020. He was scheduled to be sentenced for the murder charge today.

Baumgardner is a white male, 6 ft. tall, 242 lbs. and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd says Baumgardner has ties to the Durant area and they do not know if he is in a vehicle or on foot. Dodd says that they have recovered a vehicle they believe he stol

e this morning in Tishomingo

If you see him, do not approach him. Call 911.

🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 Asking for our public’s assistance in being on the lookout for an escaped inmate. Inmate Shawn Michael...

Posted by Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Britny Henderson, a recent graduate of Kingston High School, was pronounced dead at...
Texoma basketball star killed in Bryan Co. wreck
Grayson County man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual assault of a minor.
Grayson County man pleads guilty to sexual assault of a child
A Tishomingo man was killed in a one-vehicle wreck outside Ravia early Wednesday morning.
Tishomingo man killed in crash near Ravia
Woman arrested for DUI after crashing her car into a home and injuring a man inside.
One injured, one arrested after a car crashes into a house in Sherman
A burglary turned into a nightmare Monday morning for one Dickson woman who was home alone.
Gun pointed at Dickson woman’s head during robbery

Latest News

Owen Dutton with his blue halloween basket to let candy givers know of his autism
Some Trick or Treaters might be saying “Trick or Treat” differently this year
It took four years of waiting, but Wednesday afternoon two Oklahoma families got justice for...
Man sentenced to 45 years for 2017 double murder
Early voting is almost over in Texas, but turnout is still low.
Turnout remains low during early voting
The city of Sherman is making space for more people. They plan on building another apartment...
New Sherman apartment complex approved