Mad Jack’s Haunted House offers thrills, chills in downtown Ardmore

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new haunted house in Ardmore recently opened downtown-and it’s no joking matter.

Mad Jack’s haunted house opened two weeks ago.

Co-owner Theresa Cadwallader said this haunted house is different because it focuses on a storyline. Visitors follow the winding footsteps of a killer clown-and it’s not for the faint of heart.

“We kinda take you through the life of Mad Jack,” Cadwallader said. “You meet him when you walk through the door, he’s very eccentric. And sadly he’s a serial killer.”

Cadwallader said it tells the story of how he grew up and where he ended up.

“It kinda gets crazier as you go through the haunt and to the very end. And eventually we let you go.”

Cadwallader and her brother created the haunted house in an empty downtown building built in 1910 and they did some redecorating.

“Every slasher movie, every scary movie, the setting is 1970′s,” Cadwallader said. “So that’s kinda what we went through. And a lot of the props we got were from people from the community, so it’s kind of fun if they go through and they’re like “Hey, that was my family’s couch.”

To pull off the haunt, they hired 70 people to be actors and special effect coordinators.

“I think we’re building kind of a unique community here of people who just love the season, enjoy scaring people and really being a part of something that’s special,” Cadwallader said.

Cadwallader said she doesn’t recommend the house for young children, and anyone under 12 is asked to have an adult with them.

The haunted house is ADA compliant and located at 114 N. Washington St. in Ardmore.

Mad Jack’s Haunted House will be open till early November. Purchase tickets here.

