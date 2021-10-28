Texoma Local
Pottsboro looking for district title against Mount Vernon

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - This Friday presents a huge game for the Pottsboro Cardinals when they host Mount Vernon.

The district title is on the line when these two teams meet. Both are undefeated in district play with two weeks to go. The winner of this game takes over sole possession of first place.

”We have to play at a high level,” head coach Matt Poe said. “We have to play our best football. We are playing for a district championship with two undefeated teams coming in. It’s what it should be. You should have to play your best to win the ballgame, that’s what it’s going to take for us.”

