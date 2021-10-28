Some Trick or Treaters might be saying “Trick or Treat” differently this year

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Some little monsters at your door Sunday night might be telling you trick or treat in a different way.

“People sometimes give us strange looks cause of how she’s acting but we don’t really notice because we are taking care of her so we don’t really try to notice them,” Trick or Treater Brooklyn Holly said.

Brooklyn Holly and her sister say they are excited to go trick or treating this year.

Her sister will be carrying a new basket.

“It’s suppose to tell the people that she’s autistic and that way people don’t just look at her weirdly like why is she screaming or why is she stemming at the mirror that way it kinda alerts them saying oh this child is autistic,” Holly said.

Brooklyn’s sister has autism, so she takes a blue basket with her to signify that she has different sensory needs than other kids.

“It a way so that they don’t treat those children any differently that they are just accepted as one you know it’s not just the buckets it can be the costumes,” Special Education Director at Silo Schools Karyn Pierce said.

Pierce said costumes are another thing children with autism struggle with, because of the different textures and the face coverings.

“They may be carrying it around and as a person at home giving out candy you know just be aware of that so you aren’t oh put your mask on put your mask on and you know or what are you and like I said it’s just a way for them to express themselves as well wearing anything,” Pierce said.

Executive Director of The Owen Foundation, Brina Dutton, wants candy givers to keep in mind that some kids might not be verbal, so expecting a “trick or treat” from every trick or treater could be tricky.

Keep a look out for teal baskets too, that represents food allergies.

