Sulphur and Plainview set for district battle

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - Sulphur and Plainview will meet in a key district game on Friday in Ardmore.

The Sulphur Bulldogs head into Plainview for a huge game with district title implications. For Sulphur, they have been on a roll since dropping their first two non-district games of the year. The Bulldogs have rattled off six straight wins and are unbeaten in district play.

“We have to play our best and take care of the ball to have an opportunity to win,” Sulphur head coach Jim Dixon said. “They (Plainview) are a good football team and they were big favorites coming in to our district. I am really high on them. They are well coached.”

The Plainview Indians can play their way back into the district title picture with a win. They have one district loss to Lone Grove, but can get back into the conversation with a win on Friday.

“The first thing that pops out is how physical they (Sulphur) are as a whole group on both sides of the football,” Plainview head coach Joe Price said. “They get off the football and attack. You have to be ready to deal with their aggressiveness on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

