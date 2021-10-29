A+ Athlete: Kendall Robertson, Madill

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) -This week’s A+ Athlete is Kendall Robertson from Madill High School.

Kendall is number 5 in his class, a member of the National Honor Society, as well as FCA and will be an honor graduate in May. Kendall also volunteers at the elementary school and early childhood center.

”I always like to be able to know what I’m taking about when I’m talking to someone. So, it’s really important to me to be informed and knowledgeable about things that I’m talking about,” said Kendall, A+ Athlete. “When it comes to the classroom, being able to help and teach others because I really like to help others with anything I can do.”

”Kendall is one of those people that other students respect him because they know he’s sincere,” said Scott Shaw, Madill history teacher. “He’s a hard worker, he’s good with the kids around him and socially everyone respects him. He’s one of those kids, I don’t think little obstacles or big obstacles are going to stand in his way. I think he’s got a plan and he’s motivated. So he’s going to make things happen.”

On the gridiron, Kendall in the quarterback and captain of the football team. He was an offensive MVP in 2020 and is a two-time Ardmoreite Player of the Week. Kendall is also a member of the basketball and soccer team and has taken home a regional championship in bowling.

”Definitely not the most vocal guy at times but he’s going to put his head down and go to work and people will see that,” said Chad Speer, Madill football head coach. “Compassionate with his teammates but also holds them to a high standard. Does a good job pushing them in practice and trying to get the best out of them.”

”If it weren’t for athletics I probably wouldn’t be as disciplined as I am when no ones looking, doing the right thing,” said Kendall. “Being able to take criticism, discipline, fighting through when it’s hard, not giving up, not letting small things distract me from the big picture.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.