Good-Bye Gusts, Hello Super Halloween Weekend

Super-dry air being pumped in by northerly flow, along with clear skies and diminishing wind, sets the stage for the coldest night so far this season. A Frost Advisory is in effect for portions of southern Oklahoma where lows may dip into the mid 30s, more like low 40s in the larger cities.

Our national satellite view is dominated by a monster upper level and surface low system that brought us the wind, as it continues eastward we will enjoy a fine weekend, mornings will be cold but daytime will be mild with light winds and plenty of sun.

Meanwhile, looking to the west, a new area of low pressure approaches mid-week with a fairly high chance of rain at that time. Cooler air is expected later in the week as an early November cold front passes. Next weekend looks dry and cool, but that’s pretty far away for a guarantee!

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Sunny, not much wind, a pretty day! Sunday: Sunny skies

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: 20% rain

Wednesday: 60% Showers/storms

Thursday: 30% Rain

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV