Gusty Friday Winds Nothing Like Thursday’s

Wind speeds on Friday will be that of “regular” windy instead of the extreme version
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Deep low pressure is moving away and taking the worst of the wind with it. It will be a sunny and windy Friday, but we’re talking 20 to 30 mph, perhaps a few gusts to 35, instead of 50 mph. Definitely an improvement! Temperatures under sun-filled skies should top out in the upper 60s.

Halloween weekend, the last two days of October, looks really nice with clear chilly night and sunny mild days...and not much wind.

A cold front eases southward early next week with cooler air and a chance of rain Tue-Wed. At this point it’s uncertain how much rain we will get, probably a fairly moderate event based on the upper level flow.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday:  Sunny and rather windy ( but not like Thursday!)

Saturday:  Sunny, not much wind, a pretty day!

Sunday: Sunny skies

Monday: Increasing clouds, 20% rain

Tuesday: 30% rain, cooler

Wednesday: 40% Rain

Thursday: Cloudy and cool, 20% Rain

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

