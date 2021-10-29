High winds damage school roof, lead to day off for Ada students

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Ada students got a day off on Friday after high winds damaged part of the school’s roof.

Superintendent Mike Anderson said it happened on Thursday at the worst possible moment- when kids were being released from school. Fortunately the wind was blowing in the opposite direction of where the kids were leaving the building, and no one was hurt.

The building itself is still safe, but school was cancelled so that workers could clean up the debris.

“the only thing that concerned me was the possibility of flying debris that was loose,” Anderson said. “And because it happened and we couldn’t finish before darkness set in, we didn’t feel like we could make the visual inspection that we needed to make sure that every piece of debris was picked up, so that we could bring kids back to school.”

Ada students walk outside to get to different classes.

“They still have to get to the cafeteria, they still have to get to the gym. and with the winds the way they were I just did not wanna take that chance,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the building is as safe to be in as ever, the pieces of metal and insulation carried by the wind were the real concern.

He said the wind peeled off metal flashing and guttering, which led to the insulation and waterproof membrane peeling back. But since there’s a 6-inch slab of concrete that didn’t budge, it’s still safe to be used as a saferoom.

“Crews worked since daylight this morning,” Anderson said. “I met them here before the sun came up. They did a great job in getting everything secure and safe.”

Anderson said kids will be back at school on Monday. Ada City School’s Halloween Dress-Up Day has been rescheduled for Tuesday.

