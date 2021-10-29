Spooky season has begun in Texoma, more to come this weekend

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Spooky season in full swing in Texoma with Sherman’s Trick or Treat on Travis Street taking place on Thursday.

“I’m having a blast because there’s so much candy and so much stuff to do, I love this place,” Trick or Treater, Skyler Kreil said.

Trick or Treat on Travis Street is easing kids into this spooktacular weekend.

“I just wanted to have fun with my parents and everything,” Trick or Treater, Chris Clevger said.

The City of Sherman’s Main Street and Tourism department puts this event on, it’s in its seventh year now.

“Cause I get to be around all these fun costumes and everything, see people that I know,” Clevger said.

This is just one of several free and family events happening over Halloweekend.

Friday night the Sherman Police Department will be holding their 20th annual Fright Fest at Pecan Grove Park Athletic Complex starting at 6 p.m.

“Just give them another option of trick or treating if they don’t want to send their kids door to door or they don’t want to be out in the streets doing that this is just another option for families for trick or treating in a safe place,” PIO for Sherman Police Department, Sgt. Brett Mullen said.

And on Saturday, the Sherman Public Library will be doing their Trick or Treat drive thru from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The once known Trick or Treat Village has taken a new route to help keep kids and families safe with covid.

Cars will pull up into the parking lot and a Library member will hand out the goody bags.

“We have parents who use to come to trick or treat village as a kid so continuing the tradition to still have fun, safe fun at your local library,” Children Librarian for Sherman Public Library, Melissa Salazar said.

And if you aren’t able to make it out to those, activities from all over Texoma will be happening to make your little monster’s sugar rush never ending.

In Sherman:

Sherman Farmer’s Market Trick or Treating on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Harvest Time Church Fun Fest on Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

First Baptist Church Sherman Trunk or Treat on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Post Oak Fellowship Church Trunk or Treat on Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

Trinity Baptist Church Fall Festival on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

In Denison:

The Refuge Church Trunk or Treat on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Park Avenue Church of Christ Fall Fest on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Monsters on Main on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In Durant:

Candy Drop at Durant Regional Airport on Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

Durant Main Street Tricks and Treats on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Durant Lick or Treat Block Party on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

In Ardmore:

Depot District Trick or Treat on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

In Whitesboro:

Bones Chapel Baptist Church Drive Thru Trick or Treating on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

In Valley View:

Valley View Chamber of Commerce Trunk or Treat on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

