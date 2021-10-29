Two years after her disappearance OSBI still searching Faith Lindsey

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - Two years ago Thursday was the last time anyone has seen or heard from 17 year old Faith Lindsey.

Roughly a week later her family reported her missing to the police.

“She has been missing ever since and obviously her disappearance is suspicious,” said Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation public information officer Brook Arbeitman. “The OSBI was requested to assist with the investigation into her disappearance.”

Lindsey, who is from Ada, was living with her boyfriend in Pauls Valley at the time.

Family members received texts from her phone number in the days following her disappearance that they told police did not sound like they came from her.

Investigators say they now believe those texts were sent by her boyfriend.

“Based on interviews and evidence that has been collected and analyzed it led to Faiths then boyfriend, Tanner Washington, as the prime suspect in her murder,: Arbeitman said.

Washington was later arrested by the Del City police.

That case was eventually dismissed due to the McGirt decision but federal murder charges were quickly filed.

But even with a suspect in custody for her murder, Faith has never been found.

So the OSBI is continuing the search for Faith.

“The search area where we have been looking for her remains is Seminole county, Garvin county and Pontotoc county,” Arbeitman said. “I know that we have done numerous searches for her based off of evidence and interviews that we’ve conducted, I also know her family has done numerous searches.”

Investigators are hopeful that their persistence will encourage someone who knows something to come forward.

“This 17 year old has not been located,” Arbeitman said. “We want to keep her name out there, we want somebody to call us with that tiny missing piece of information that can help us locate her.”

If you know anything about the disappearance of Faith Lindsey please call the OSBI tip line at (800) 522-8017 right away.