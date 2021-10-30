Ardmore celebrates Halloween early with Depot District trick or treat

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The spooky celebration kicked off early in Ardmore as hundreds gathered for the Depot District trick or treat event.

The event is an annual gathering that gives children and their parents an alternative to late night trick or treating on Halloween.

Business from all over the area attended the event passing out candy and holding costume contests for prizes.

Many Main street businesses were open or had booths set up outside their facilities to help contribute to the festivities.

Participants feel that this is a safer alternative to the traditional trick or treat tradition.

“People in households you don’t know who is offering candy and who is not,” said Dollar General booth operator Karen Vian. “So this is a safe place where they can fill their buckets and be happy when they go home.”

The event ended at 3 p.m. but will return to the same spot next year.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.