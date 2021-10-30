Candy bomber parachute drop comes to Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Little kids’ dreams came true Saturday morning as they received candy falling from the sky.

“My favorite candy is to get lots of candy,” Good Witch, Jordyn Jackson said.

The first ever candy bomb parachute drop at Durant Regional Airport happened Saturday morning for families to enjoy.

One family in attendance was the Jackson family … and according to the “Good Witch” (Jordyn Jackson) this was an exciting time.

“I feel happy because I haven’t been doing this before,” Jackson said.

What started as a way to help families with groceries in World War 2, is now a celebrated moment for Halloween joy.

Retired Commanding Officer, Gail Halvorsen, started dropping groceries in Berlin during the war which later turned into dropping candy to children when he would see them waving up to him in the sky.

“We wanted to do this because this is such a unique idea and a way to sorta celebrate Halloween but in a way only the Durant airport here at Eaker field can do,” Public Information Officer for the City of Durant, Kelli Simmons said.

Hundreds of families came out to Durant Regional Airport-Eaker Field, Saturday morning to see different aircrafts on the tarmac before witnessing a helicopter jumper and then candy falling from the sky.

1,000 parachutes were dropped.

“We are just so happy to put this event on for Durant,” Simmons said.

Kids could make their own parachutes at home to be dropped.

A raffle was drawn for kids to win a five pound candy bar and another parachute filled with candy.

“We are just beyond thrilled we hope everyone has a great time,” Simmons said.

