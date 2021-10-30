Texoma Local
Dole recalls salad mixes over Listeria concerns

By CNN
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:55 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - Dole is recalling certain packages of its Garden Classic salads due to possible Listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration says the packages have a best by date of Oct. 25, and come in 24 ounce or 12 ounce sizes.

The items were sold under the names Dole, Marketside, Kroger or Salad Classics.

They were sold in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

No illnesses have been reported, but Listeria showed up during a routine test in Georgia.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.



