Johnston County escaped murder convict shot, captured

The Johnston County Sheriff’s office says Shawn Michael Baumgardner, 33, has been captured after a two-day manhunt.
Authorities say Shawn Michael Baumgardner escaped the Johnston County Jail on Thursday, the same he was scheduled to be sentenced after being convicted of first degree murder.(Johnston Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Johnston County, Okla. (KXII) - The Johnston County Sheriff’s office says Shawn Michael Baumgardner, 33, has been captured after a two-day manhunt.

Sheriff Gary Dodd and his team were working a lead with the Marshall County Sheriffs Office in Hargrave, when they heard of Baumgardner’s location near Enos Rd.

Once deputies arrived, deputies say a pursuit ensued in which Baumgardner nearly hit several law enforcement vehicles.

Dodd says deputies fired shots and Baumgardner was hit but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Baumgardner was the only person injured.

He is now in custody.

The sheriff says this is an active scene. KXII will update this story with more information as we get it.

