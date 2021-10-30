Skip to content
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
News
Weather
Sports
Send Us Your News Tip
Watch Live
Search
Homepage
Livestream
News
Texas
Oklahoma
Regional
International
National
Fire
Accidents
Crime
Education
Send us YOUR news tips!
Weather
Fish and Game Forecast
Outdoors
Sports
Friday Night Blitz | High School
A Plus Athlete
Scoreboard
TMC Medical Minutes
Community
COVID-19 Map
News 12 AM
Road Conditions
Recipes
Meet the Team
Contact Us
KXII Careers
Schedule
Live Events
Election Results
National Results Map
Open for Business
Submit Photos and Videos
Those Who Inspire
Where to Watch Us
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Frost Advisory is in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Plainview 28, Sulphur 12
By
KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:11 AM CDT
|
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Sulphur-Plainview Highlights
Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Texoma basketball star killed in Bryan Co. wreck
Oklahoma executes inmate who dies vomiting and convulsing, witnesses say
Man sentenced to 45 years for 2017 double murder
9-1-1 calls reveal chaotic scene following Ladonia murder
Latest News
Mt Vernon 37, Pottsboro 14
Bells 57, Whitewright 12
Tioga 70, Tom Bean 0
Noble 36, Ardmore 35
Madill 36, Kingston 35