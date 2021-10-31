2nd annual Lick or Treat Block Party for 49th Street Veterinary Clinic

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The second annual Lick or Treat Block Party for the 49th Street Veterinary Clinic happened Saturday afternoon.

To celebrate one year in business and this spooktacular weekend, families brought their pets and dressed them up in their Halloween best for a fun event.

A contest of best dressed costumes was awarded with $500 and the final judging for the calendar pictures were done.

Surgeon at 49th Street Veterinary Clinic, Dr. Sofia Miles, said this event was a way to say thank you to the owners for trusting their fur babies with them and to have a fun start to the weekend.

“We are feeling great, we can’t wait to see all our patients in their costumes, they are so excited to be here we just want to celebrate and have a great time.” Dr. Miles said.

Food and drinks, balloons, and technicians were there to answer any questions that patients had about the clinic.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.