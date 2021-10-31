Texoma Local
Tracking a New Rainmaker

Chilly and wet weather moves in Tuesday.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Look for a mostly clear and dry Halloween night with lows generally in the upper 40s, winds light at 5 to 10 mph. Monday should be mostly sunny in the morning with clouds gradually increasing in the afternoon and highs in the mild lower 70s.

Water vapor imagery shows a well-defined low over the Pacific which brings our next rainmaker mid-week. Since it will happen behind a cold front, expect that rain to be fairly chilly. Why? Well, the steering winds analysis shows an upper trough approaching Wednesday, rainfall increases ahead of it as lifting is enhanced. Expect most of the heavier rain taking place Wednesday.

Let’s look at two models that handle this next rain event, the first is the GFS, which shows about an inch of rain, most of it falling on Wednesday. The Euro model handles the event in much the same way, with most of the rain, about an inch, falling on Wednesday.  Rain ends as the trough departs Thursday morning.

Drier weather returns after the trough departs leaving us in store for a sunny and fairly cool weekend, with temperatures just slightly below the early November norms.

Here’s the seven day:

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: 40% rain

Wednesday: 60% Showers/storms

Thursday: Mostly cloudy

Friday:  Sunny skies

Saturday:  Sunny and breezy

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

