Car crashes into building in Durant

DURANT, Okla., (KXII) - A car drove into an apartment complex causing damage to the first and second floor on Sunday night.

It occurred at the Timber Ridge Apartments in Durant off Wilson Street around 9 p.m.

Two cars were involved in the incident resulting in one to crash into the building.

The first floor apartment and the stairs to the second floor apartment were damaged so residents in both are temporarily displaced.

The family that lives on the first floor were out trick or treating at the time of the crash and no one was injured.

The cause is still under investigation.

