Family displaced, one man arrested after car crashes through Durant apartment

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant Police are investigating after a car crashed through a Durant apartment Sunday night displacing a family from their home.

It happened Timber Ridge Apartments in Durant off Wilson Street around 9 p.m.

Two cars were involved in the incident resulting in one to crashing into Stephanie Gomes’ home where she lives with her three children.

“My kids saw all of it, they cried,” Gomes said. “My daughter, all she could say was ‘oh no, oh no’ and all she wanted was her toy baby shark and we couldn’t get in there to get it.”

Gomes was out with her children trick-or-treating and went to visit her mother when a neighbor called her with the news that a car had drive through her home, crashing into her living room with half the car going through her daughter’s bedroom.

Gomes said witnesses told her a drunk driver hit another driver sending the car through her home and after the crash tried running from the scene into a wooded area nearby.

“The guy who ended up in our living room, we know him, and he’s not one to speed around the neighborhood and the other car (driver by the intoxicated driver) had four young kids in it,” Gomes said.

The front wall of Gomes’ home is now gone, the couch in her living room was broken in half and her daughter’s bedroom along with many of her toys and TV were all destroyed.

“My kids are always on that couch playing, my daughter’s always in her room playing with her toys,” Gomes said. “It could have been so much worse.”

Gomes said her family is currently staying with her mother and Timber Ridge Apartments is working to get her family into a new unit.

“That one stupid decision that he made affected a family of four, me and my three kids. That one stupid decision,” Gomes said. “(Driving intoxicated) is not worth it because that could have been my child’s life right there. That could have been my life, that could have been all of us sitting on that couch when that car came and hit and it’s not worth it.”

Gomes said one of her neighbors saw the man who caused the crash, driving with four children in the car, get arrested.

If this man gets a trial Gomes says she plans to ask him if the pain he’s caused her family was worth it.

